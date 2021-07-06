Man stabbed to death after trying to rob another man, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed to death by the person he was trying to rob.

Police say the stabbing occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on July 4 before officers responded to an armed robbery call in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 2000 block of Avondale Drive.

According to an investigation, a man told officers that another man known to him attempted to rob him.

The robbery victim said he stabbed the suspect.

The man who had been stabbed fled the scene in a vehicle, but was found a short distance away and pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed in the stabbing, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Bongarten at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29529 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.