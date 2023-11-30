DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened on Queen Street in Durham on Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded around 7:14 a.m. to a report of a stabbing near the intersection of Liberty and Queen streets. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who suffered a stab wound, police said.

EMS crews transported the man to a local hospital, where he ultimately died.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident, and this is an active investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Investigator D. Johnson at 919-560-4440 ext. 29541 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.