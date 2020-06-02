Man standing at Durham bus stop suffers life-threatening injuries in hit-and-run, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 43-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car early Tuesday morning while waiting at a bus stop in Durham, police said.
The driver didn’t stay at the scene, a news release said.
Shortly after midnight Tuesday, Roddrick Bumpers was waiting at a bus stop on Angier Avenue near South Guthrie Avenue. Investigators said a vehicle traveling westbound on Angier Avenue ran off the road to the right, hit Bumpers, then continued heading west on Angier Avenue.
Bumpers was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the suspect vehicle is a red or burgundy 1997-2003 Ford truck or SUV. It was missing its right headlight and turn signal, the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Kozar at 919-560-4935, ext. 29450, or Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.
