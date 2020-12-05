Man standing outside becomes victim in Durham drive-by shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say a man was shot by a person in a passing vehicle Friday night.
Police say the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Wiggins Street when a man standing outside was shot in the leg as a vehicle drove by him.
The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not made any arrests in the shooting.
If you have information, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
