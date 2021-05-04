Man suffers life-threatening injuries in workplace crash, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after a man working on a vehicle Tuesday morning was struck when another employee struck him, according to a news release.

The incident happened late Tuesday morning at Ruston Paving Company, which is located at 3874 South Alston Ave. in Durham.

Police said 33-year-old Kevin Sosa, of Clayton, was on the ground working on the brakes on a dump truck with a 31-foot trailer attached to it. Another employee started to pull out of the lot in the dump truck, causing Sosa to be struck by the trailer.

Sosa was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

