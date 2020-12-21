Man suffers serious injuries in daytime shooting, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting late Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. along the 3400 block of Angier Avenue, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

“The investigation is ongoing and there are no further details at this time,” Durham police said.

