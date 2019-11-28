Man surrenders after barricading himself inside Durham hotel room, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A standoff at a Durham hotel ended with a suspect’s surrender Wednesday night, according to police.

At about 4:30 p.m., officers attempted to serve a warrant to a man when he barricaded himself inside a room at the Extended Stay on Tower Boulevard.

Police said a woman was in the room with him and that he has warrants out from “multiple jurisdictions.”

The man came out of the room and surrendered at about 9:45 p.m., police said.

No further information was available.

