Man suffers life-threatening injuries in daylight shooting in Durham

The scene at at 1111 S. Roxboro St. after the shooting Sunday. Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a shooting in broad daylight Sunday in Durham. The incident marks at least four shootings in the city this weekend.

The Sunday incident was reported around 5 p.m. in the area of Fayetteville and Pilot streets, according to Durham police.

The victim ended up at a business at 1111 S. Roxboro St., which is more than 1.5 miles away, police said.

The scene there showed a minivan with a door open surrounded by crime scene tape. There was glass next to the minivan and there were multiple bullet holes in the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Police said the man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He suffered injuries that are life-threatening, police said.

Bullet holes in the minivan involved in the shooting Sunday. CBS 17 photo

The Sunday incident follows two shootings that happened about three hours apart on Saturday night — one of which killed a man. The other shooting injured a woman.

On Friday night, a teen was wounded in a shooting just after a high school football game at Durham County Memorial Stadium.

Police have not announced any arrests.

No other information was released about Sunday’s shooting.