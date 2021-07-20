Man shot in parking lot of Durham Food Lion during carjacking, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after he was shot during a carjacking outside a Food Lion in Durham, police said.

The incident was reported just before 6:10 p.m. in the area of the 2900 block of W. Main Street, which is near the intersection with Hillsborough Road, according to Durham police.

The scene was in the parking lot of the grocery store, according to CBS 17’s Crystal Price. The suspect was trying to steal the victim’s car when the victim was shot. The suspect then drove away in the victim’s car.

Authorities said the man’s injuries are non-life-threatening. No one else was injured.