DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A man was shot Monday evening, according to Durham police.

This happened at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Morning Glory Avenue.

Police said they were responding to a shots fired call when they found the shooting victim.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officer are still investigating this shooting.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.