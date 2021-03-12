Man taken to hospital after Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said a man was taken to a nearby hospital after he was injured in a shooting Friday night.

The incident was reported just after 10:05 p.m. in the 800 block of Underwood Avenue, according to Durham police.

A man was hit by gunfire and was taken to Duke Hospital for treatment, police said.

The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood just west of Chapel Hill Road and south of Duke University Road.

“This is an active investigation and there are no further details available at this time,” police said in a tweet about the shooting.