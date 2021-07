DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night.

The incident was reported just after 10 p.m. in the area of the 500 block of Liberty Street, which is just southeast of downtown near North Dillard Street.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering injuries that police say are non-life-threatening.

Police said the shooting is under investigation.

No other details were released.