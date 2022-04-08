DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One man was taken to a Durham hospital after he showed up at a police substation to report he was shot Friday afternoon, police said.

Just before 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Durham police said a man drove himself to the mini police station on Holloway Street, according to police.

The man reported he was injured in a shooting that happened in the 1500 block of the same street.

Officers said the man was later taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and that this shooting was not related to the one that occurred on N. Duke Street at the Sheetz just before 3:20 p.m.