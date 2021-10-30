Man taken to hospital after he’s shot at Durham convenience store, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot in the foot outside a convenience store in Durham Saturday night, police say.

The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. at the M & M Mini Mart at 2128 Angier Ave., according to Durham police.

When police arrived at the scene, they were able to determine shots were fired but did not find a victim.

Police said a man who was the victim of the shooting later showed up at a nearby hospital.

The man is being treated for his gunshot wound Saturday night. Police said the wound is not believed to be life-threatening.

The victim is not cooperating with police, who are trying to establish a suspect.

No other information was available.