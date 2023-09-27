DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department is investigating after officers say a man was shot and killed behind the W.D. Hill Recreation Center on Wednesday.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Fayetteville Street after receiving a call about a victim with a gunshot wound at around 3:44 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, police say they found a man who had been shot behind the recreation center, police say.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he ultimately died from his injuries, according to Durham police.

No suspects or people of interest are in custody at this time, police say.

The recreation center is temporarily closed while detectives investigate the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator J. Flamion at 919-560-4440 ext. 29123 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.