Man taken to hospital after shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in Durham late Tuesday night.

Police said after 11:30 p.m. that they responded to the 900 block of Morning Glory Avenue. The victim’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Police said the investigation is active. They did not release any additional details.

The shooting was the latest in a surge in gun violence in Durham in the past few days. On Sunday afternoon, a 52-year-old man was found lying beside his vehicle after he was shot. He later died, police said.

That man was one of five hospitalized in shootings in Durham since Friday.

