Man taken to hospital after shooting in Durham

Durham police at the scene after the shooting at 3311 Shannon Road Sunday. Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot outside a Durham townhome Sunday evening, police say.

The incident was reported before 6:45 p.m. at 3311 Shannon Road, which is near the intersection of University Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Durham police said.

The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police did not know what led up to the shooting.

No information was available about a possible suspect.

