DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot outside a Durham townhome Sunday evening, police say.
The incident was reported before 6:45 p.m. at 3311 Shannon Road, which is near the intersection of University Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Durham police said.
The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Police did not know what led up to the shooting.
No information was available about a possible suspect.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Man taken to hospital after shooting in Durham
- 2-year-old shot in leg, teen arrested, Goldsboro police say
- Biden delivers message of hope, unity during campaign stop in Durham
- Despite past Democratic wins, Trump making a play for Nevada with 2nd visit in 2 months
- Several detained and 1 wounded in shooting along Ocean Blvd in Myrtle Beach