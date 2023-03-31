DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed at a shopping center in Durham Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place just after 5:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Miami Boulevard, according to a statement from the Durham Police Department.

Police said they arrived and discovered two men were fighting, which led to one of them being stabbed.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS units. Police said the victim suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The shopping center where the stabbing happened is near Raynor Street. A Family Dollar and a Little Caesars Pizza located are nearby.

Police said the incident is still under investigation. No other information was released.

Officers did say that anyone with information about the stabbing should call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.