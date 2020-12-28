Man taken to hospital following shooting at Durham gas station, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– A man was taken to the hospital following a shooting at a gas station, Durham police say.

It happened late Sunday at the BP gas station at the intersection of Roxboro Street and Club Boulevard.

According to police, a man was shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

