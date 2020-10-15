Man taken to hospital following shooting inside Durham apartment

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot inside an apartment, Durham police said.

It happened around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue.

According to police, the man had serious injuries from the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

