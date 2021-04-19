Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say a man was shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries Monday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened in the 300 block of E. Pilot Street.

Upon arrival to the scene, police say they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and investigators say his injuries are “serious”.

Police have not released any details about a suspect or motive in the shooting.

If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.