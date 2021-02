DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting was reported in Durham Tuesday night, police said.

According to a tweet from Durham police, just before 10:35 p.m., a man took himself to a nearby hospital after he was shot.

The man is being treated for his injuries, which were suffered during a shooting in the 1900 block of Holloway Street, police said.

Officers said they are investigating the shooting.

No other details were released.