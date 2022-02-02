Man, teen apprehended after 4 armed robberies in a single night in Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- Two people in Durham were apprehended after a string of four back-to-back armed robberies. One of those suspected of the robberies was a 17-year-old juvenile, while the other is a 20-year-old.

The 20-year-old is identified as Jaimari Richardson, but the 17-year-old was not identified by name due to being a juvenile.

The two were apprehended after four robberies occurred in a single night in Durham.

A search warrant said just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, an armed robbery was reported at the Willowdale Apartments on Guess Road in Durham. The suspect was between the ages of 25 and 35, wearing black pants with red and white sneakers. The suspect was seen leaving in a Toyota Camry.

An hour later, another armed robbery was reported on New Castle Road in Durham.

Two wallets were taken from the victims at that scene. The suspects were both in black jeans, a black T-shirt and black ski masks. The victims said they both had handguns, including one also with a green laser. They were also seen leaving in a Toyota Camry.

Approximately 30 minutes later, there was another report of an armed robbery on Lassell Street.

The suspects again wearing all black, this time in puffy jackets, made off with $20 and a Michael Kors hoodie. Just like the other incidents, they left in Toyota Camry.

Just 15 minutes later another set of armed robbers left a scene in a grey sedan after a robbery on W. Trinity Avenue.

Those victims described the one robber as wearing a black puffy jacket, while the other wore a white puffy jacket. In this case, the victims said a purse containing $3,000 in cash, a check for $948 and several bank cards were stolen.

After the last report of a robbery, a search warrant said officers spotted a dark Toyota Camry five minutes away from the last W. Trinity Ave scene.

Several officers followed the vehicle and a chase ensued.

At one point, the driver went through an intersection without stopping and ultimately crashed into the woods.

When officers approached, a warrant said they saw the stolen items and the guns the victims had described.

The 17-year-old and Richardson were in the car and were wearing clothing described by the victims as well.

Finally, officers discovered the car had been stolen from Raleigh.