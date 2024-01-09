DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is charged after he and a teen were found with a shotgun stolen in Raleigh earlier that day, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Monday afternoon, officers said they were called to a dead-end road in eastern Durham County in reference to a report of shots fired.

They said someone who saw the shooting told them two males in a dark-colored Audi sedan shot weapons on Hereford Road and drove off. The witness provided the license plate of the car.

A detective responding to the call said he saw an Audi with the same tags driving on I-85 from Cheek Road, and followed the car until more deputies arrived to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as 20-year-old Marlon Callejas-Ramirez and a passenger was identified as a 16-year-old, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they searched the vehicle and found:

A black Beretta shotgun

A tan Bridage short-barreled rifle

Ski masks

Latex gloves

Magazines

Ammunition

Items seized from Callejas-Ramirez’s car (Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

Callejas-Ramirez was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, referencing the Brigade rifle.

He was issued a $10,000 secured bond which he posted and was released.

Investigators later determined the Beretta shotgun was stolen from Raleigh earlier in the day, and charges are pending.

They said the juvenile was released to the custody of his parents.

“The Durham County Sheriff’s Office appreciates residents being observant of potential criminal activity and notifying us,” said Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead. “We can’t know what the intentions of these young men were, but we can surmise based on items found in their vehicle that additional crimes were averted.”

Anyone who sees a crime happening is asked to call the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0900 or 911.