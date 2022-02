Durham police are currently investigating a daytime shooting that sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries (Darran Todd).

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating a daytime shooting in the City that has sent one man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.



Just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday the man was shot near E. Main Street and Angier Avenue. Those roads are currently blocked off.

Durham police tweeted that no other information is available at this time.

