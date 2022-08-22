DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One man has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting late Thursday night, police said.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Liberty Street just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday and found a man suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries.

A CBS 17 crew on-scene confirmed he was transported to Duke Hospital from the apartment complex.

When the crew arrived on-scene, people could still be heard screaming from the taped-off parking lot as of 11:25 p.m.

As of 11:40 p.m., multiple police cruisers remain on-scene and the parking lot remains taped off.

The CBS 17 crew said police have no leads on a suspect and they did not release the identity of the victim.