Man treated for gunshot to leg, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening that left one man injured.

Police say the shooting happened in the 2900 block of Sugarwood Place.

Police say the victim is being treated for a gunshot wound to his leg. The injury appears to be non-life-threatening, police add.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.