Man tried to rob Durham bank, ran off before getting any money, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating an attempted bank robbery that happened Friday morning, according to a news release.

The attempted robbery happened at the Wells Fargo at 2821 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd. A man wearing sunglasses and a hooded jacket entered the bank shortly after 11 a.m. He then gave a note to an employee that demanded money and he displayed a gun, the release said.

The suspect fled the bank before obtaining any money. No one was injured, police said.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-10 man. His hooded jacket was black and white, and he was also wearing black pants and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Roberts at 919-560-4440, ext. 29251, or Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.





