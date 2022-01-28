Man turns himself in almost 2 weeks after fatal Durham hit-and-run

This dark colored sedan is believed to be the wanted vehicle (Durham police).

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police arrested a 32-year-old man after a man was killed on Jan. 15 in a hit-and-run crash, a news release said.

Joshalun Murphy, 32, turned himself in on Friday. He was charged with felony hit-and-run involving serious injury or death and no operator’s license.

On Jan. 15 just before 4:15 a.m., officers responded to the fatal crash near Denfield and Todd streets. Darion Revels, 28, had laid down in the southbound lane of Denfield Street when he was hit by a car. The sedan that hit him then fled the scene, police said.

Revels died at the scene.

According to a warrant obtained Friday, a witness walked into the road and tried to stop the vehicle from hitting Revels. The witness initially thought Revels was a bag of trash and then realized it was a person in the roadway after approaching.

The warrant also details that the witness attempted to stop the Honda Civic traveling South, but had to jump out of the way to also avoid being struck.

Police had released surveillance photos from the hit-and-run on Jan. 21.