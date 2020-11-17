Man turns self in, released on bond after deadly hit-and-run in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Durham earlier in November, police said Tuesday.
The deadly crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 3. Officers said William Christopher Smith, 50, of Durham, was crossing Fayetteville Street when he was hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene.
The vehicle involved — a 2009 Mitsubishi Galant — fled the scene, police said.
Jordan Keenan Wall, 27, of Durham, turned himself in, police said Tuesday. He was charged with felony hit-and-run involving serious injury/death, misdemeanor death by vehicle, and not having insurance, police said.
Wall was released on a $50,000 bond, police said.
