Man walking dog critically injured in Durham hit-and-run; image of suspect vehicle released

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man critically injured and they’re hoping someone might recognize the car they believe hit him.

Durham hit and run suspect vehicle

According to police, the hit-and-run occurred just after 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday near N. Duke Street and Markham Avenue when the pedestrian was crossing the street while walking his dog.

Surveillance footage from the area shows a light-colored sedan that they believe is the vehicle that hit the man.

The pedestrian was critically injured and transported to the hospital. The dog was not hurt, police told CBS 17.

Police did not release the name or age of the victim and they said they don’t have an updated condition on him at this time.

The sedan was heading north on N. Duke Street and left the scene, continuing north, without stopping, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this crash and the location of the suspect vehicle is asked to call Investigator Henry with the Traffic and Crash Team (TACT) at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29449 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.