DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Durham walked into a local hospital for treatment Friday morning after being shot, according to police.

On Friday shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a walk-in gunshot wound at a local hospital. A man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

After investigating, police determined the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Ashe Street in East Durham.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.