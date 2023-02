DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are trying to identify a man they said is wanted for breaking into a vehicle.

Officers said the man was caught on camera breaking into the vehicle at a restaurant on the 1800 block of North Pointe Drive on Wednesday.

They said it happened at about 2:29 p.m.

The police department shared surveillance photos of the suspect.

(Durham Police Department) (Durham Police Department) (Durham Police Department) (Durham Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Stocks at 919-560-4281 (ext. 29124).