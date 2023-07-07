DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)) — The Durham Police Department’s Traffic and Crash Team is seeking the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection to a late June hit-and-run crash that left one woman seriously injured.

Around 8:48 p.m. on June 26, officers responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of South Guthrie and Angier avenues.

Police said a 2008 Honda Civic driven by 26-year-old Bernardino Baltazar Pena struck a woman who was crossing the street in the crosswalk. Pena attempted to flee the scene on foot, but was detained by nearby citizens.

The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. She suffered serious injuries and severe burns. Pena was not injured in the crash. He was cited for driving while intoxicated the night of the crash, police said.

On June 29, Pena was charged with felony serious injury by vehicle, felony hit and run with serious injury, driving while license revoked, fail to yield right-of-way at a crosswalk, and fail to reduce speed to avoid colliding with a pedestrian.

Investigators are still attempting to locate Pena regarding the latest charges. Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator J.D. Colquitt at 919-560-4935 ext. 29450.