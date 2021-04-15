US Marshals arrest man wanted for shooting 3 at Durham home; suspect held under $1.5M bond

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 36-year-old man was arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with a February shooting that injured three people at a Durham home, police said.

Junious Walters of Durham was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force Wednesday morning on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting happened Feb. 19 at a house in the 2500 block of Glenbrook Drive.

According to Durham police, when officers arrived, they found two men and one woman who had been shot.

All three people went to the hospital for treatment of injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

Investigators said the shooting was not random and occurred during a “confrontation.”

Walters was placed behind bars in the Durham County Jail under a $1.5 million bond.