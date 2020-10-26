Man wanted in connection with shooting that killed 23-year-old in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– A man is wanted in connection with a shooting that killed a 23-year-old man in Durham, police said Monday.

The shooting happened around 12:40 p.m. on October 15 in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue.

According to Durham police, when officers got to the area, they found 23-year-old Johnathon Christopher Miller III who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Miller was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Investigators said the shooting does not appear to be random.

Police said investigators got a warrant to charge Anthony Jerome Jackson Jr., 23, of Durham with murder. Police are currently looking for Jackson.

If you have any information about where Jackson is, please call or text Investigator Armstrong at (919) 698-7122 or call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.