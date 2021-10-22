Man, woman injured in Durham double shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a woman were injured in a double shooting in Durham early on Friday, according to police.

Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 900-block of N. Guthrie Avenue, officials said.

According to authorities, one man and one woman were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

Police have not released any suspect information or said what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated as it develops.