Man wounded after several gunshots fired into Durham home; 2nd shooting in less than 4 hours

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was wounded after several gunshots were fired into a house Sunday night.

It was the second shooting within four hours after a man was shot several times in the leg around 5 p.m. in the 900 block of Juniper Street.

The latest shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Fargo Street, according to Durham police.

A man was wounded when shots were fired from outside a home.

The man is being treated for injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

In the earlier shooting, a man was hit several times in his leg, police said.

That man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the gunshot wounds in that shooting do not appear to be life-threatening.