Man wounded in daytime drive-by shooting in Durham neighborhood, police say

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot in the dead-end area of a neighborhood in Durham Sunday, police said.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon in the area where Belmont Drive ends which is in a neighborhood of Junction Road south of Cheek Road, according to Durham police.

A man was hit in his shoulder during the drive-by shooting that was reported just before 1:45 p.m., Durham police told CBS 17.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, the police statement said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories