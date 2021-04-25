Man wounded in daytime drive-by shooting in Durham neighborhood, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot in the dead-end area of a neighborhood in Durham Sunday, police said.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon in the area where Belmont Drive ends which is in a neighborhood of Junction Road south of Cheek Road, according to Durham police.

A man was hit in his shoulder during the drive-by shooting that was reported just before 1:45 p.m., Durham police told CBS 17.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, the police statement said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.