Man wounded in Durham shooting along East Main Street, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) -- While city leaders in both Durham and Raleigh publicly announced that "mostly white" rioters were behind the destruction at the Breonna Taylor protests within the last week, the anarchist group behind the protests argued on Monday this claim is not completely true.

A protest Saturday night in Raleigh ended with dozens of businesses with broken windows and graffiti on the side of their buildings. Just days earlier on Wednesday, 13 businesses in Durham were vandalized during a protest as well.