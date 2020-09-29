Man wounded in Durham shooting along East Main Street, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a man was shot in the city Monday night.
Authorities released few details about the shooting in a tweet around 10:30 p.m.
Police said the shooting happened along the 1600 block of East Main Street.
The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, according to Durham police.
Authorities said the shooting was under investigation and no other details would be released.
