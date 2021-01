DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a shooting in the city Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Holloway Street, according to a statement from police just before 8:30 p.m.

A man was wounded in the shooting and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

No other details were released.