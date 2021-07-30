Man wounded in drive-by shooting in Durham neighborhood, police say

The scene after a shooting on Stedman Street in Durham. Photo by Ryan Collins/CBS 17

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Friday afternoon in a Durham neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 5:05 p.m. in the 1300 block of Stedman Street, according to a statement from Durham police.

Police said the drive-by shooting happened as the victim was walking along the street.

The man wounded in the shooting was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said. As of 6:15 p.m., the victim was in emergency surgery, according to police.

Several evidence markers, which typically indicate gunshot shells, were seen on Stedman Street, which is located in a neighborhood off Dearborn Drive north of East Club Boulevard.

No other information was released by police.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.