Man wounded in shooting in north Durham neighborhood, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a man was shot in a northern Durham neighborhood Friday night.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Valley Drive, which is in a neighborhood just west of U.S. 501 and just north of Horton Road, according to Durham police.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Crime scene tape could be seen around a car that was parked beside a house.

No other information was provided by police.