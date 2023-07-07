DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Relatives, friends, and community members came together to show a large outpouring of support for the family of a 5-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Durham this week.

A vigil was held for Khloe Fennell outside the North Guthrie Avenue home where she was killed. A large number of pink balloons were released in her honor Friday evening.

Bishop James Spence led the group in prayer.

“Grief never ends, we only learn to manage it,” Bishop Spence said. “We’re praying not only for her, but also for the cousin.”

The prayers and community support are something Khloe’s mother Brittany Dash is thankful for, said Dash’s close friend Francine Gray.

“She thanks everybody for coming out, showing love, showing support, helping her family in this time of need, and just showing her that we have a community here in Durham,” Gray said.

Fennell’s cousin, 15-year-old Destiny Sidberry was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Gray told CBS 17 that the teen is a hero for trying to shield her younger cousins Khloe, and 1-year-old Amir, from the gunfire.

Gray said the teen remains in the hospital.

“Destiny is doing a lot better, so we’re thankful and we’re happy,” Gray said.

Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal is one of several local officials who attended Friday’s vigil. She did not make a public statement while there.

Amid the prayers, were calls for a stop to the violence. Bishop Spence said leading prayers at a vigil for a victim of gun violence is something he does far too often.

“The weight consistently gets heavier,” he said.

He said it will take action from the community to get the violence to stop.

“Change begins when communities realize we are the answer,” Spence said. “It’s not a document. It’s not a government. It’s the people. And this community has said, time out, enough is enough.”