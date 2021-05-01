Many in Durham enjoy 1st weekend of eased NC coronavirus restrictions

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The sign of eased COVID-19 restrictions was clear in Durham Saturday night as many enjoyed a night on the town.

“I dined out tonight for the first time since March 2020,” said Geoff Register, a Durham resident.

Many appreciated the removal of the mask mandate for outdoors.

“We’re safe and knowing that enough people are getting vaccinated and the disease is under control enough that people can be out and about is great,” said Jill Gauldan, who is also from Durham.

Earlier in the day, many enjoyed their favorite pastime, taking part in the Durham Bulls Fan Fest, including batting practice and playing catch on the field.

Everyone said they’re enjoying that things slowly returning to normal.

“It’s something we can do as a family, so we have our 28-year-old son who will actually come here with us to do something. Oo that’s why we’re here,” said Amy Bush of Raleigh.

Health leaders still encourage people to continue social distancing and to wear a face mask indoors to be safe.