Many support face-covering rules now in effect in Durham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday, an amended order took effect that now requires residents in the city of Durham and Durham County to wear face masks when in situations when it is impossible to social distance.

City and county officials amended the city-county “stay-at-home” order on Friday that now requires face coverings be worn when in grocery stores, pharmacies, business locations, and public transit.

Officials said the rules are an effort to better slow the COVID-19 spread.

However, the order said that no one will be denied access to public transit for not having a face covering.

Durham Mayor Steve Schewel also said that if you are just exercising in public and not interacting with anyone face-to-face, then a face covering it is not required.

Most of the people CBS 17 spoke with at Whole Foods in Durham on Monday complied with the order and wore a face covering in the store.

Shoppers CBS 17 spoke with said they are in support of wearing face coverings in public.

“We all have to make changes if anyone is going to be protected,” said Emily Boehm, a resident of Durham. “It seems like a small change to make to be safe.”

Lynn Solomon of Durham wore a headband as a face covering because she said she wants to save the ready-made masks for the health professionals.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” Solomon said. “It’s a minor inconvenience, but it’s really not that big of a deal.”

Dachelle McCain said she didn’t always wear her face covering before the order went into effect, but she will be wearing it all the time now.

“We want to see the cases decline so life can go back to normal, or maybe the new normal as they say, but I would like to see some things change,” McCain said.

If you currently do not have a face covering, city officials are urging residents to make their own.

Dr. Larry Greenblatt, an internal medicine physician at Duke University, said anyone can make a face mask from a bandana, scarf, or even an old shirt.

“You can cut up an old shirt and just double layer and tie it behind your head,” Greenblatt said.

Dr. Greenblatt said in other places where the COVID-19 curve has flattened, face coverings were a huge part of the strategy.

“We really think that wearing the mask will really help protect people in our community, especially those who are most vulnerable,” Dr. Greenblatt said.

Schewel said that police will not enforce the order that requires face masks be worn in certain areas of the city.

He said it is simply a chance to educate everyone and they expect a majority of people will comply.

For more information on how to make a face covering at home, click on this link.

