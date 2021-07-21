Many uneasy after shooting, carjacking in parking lot of Durham Food Lion

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The search is continuing for the person who stole a Honda Accord from the parking lot of a Durham Food Lion after shooting the owner Tuesday night.

The incident happened in a city that has seen its share of shootings. It was reported just after 6 p.m. in Durham’s University Center strip mall, which also contains a barbershop, nail salon, and supermarket.

Police said the victim was shot in the leg and is expected to recover. However, the suspect got away with the victim’s gold Accord, somehow managing to leave behind a bumper-sized piece of the vehicle behind.

A daytime shooting and carjacking in a public place has many worried.

“Any time of the day, you never know what could happen,” said one woman who asked not to be named.

Durham police statistics show out of 392 shootings in the city, only 16 have been solved.

When it comes to shooting homicides, Durham police stats show 19 people have died of gunshots between January and the end of June.

Parking lot crime across the country is also more frequent than some might think. The U.S Department of Justice’s division of justice statistics shows 80 percent of all crime that occurs in strip malls takes place in parking lots.

“I’m always hyper-vigilant, always looking before I get in my car and my surroundings,” said Jamela Grant. “I’m just always vigilant like that.”

A young man who was recently robbed said it made him more skittish in these settings.

“It’s definitely in my mind,” said Andey Ross. “I’m thinking, ‘OK, I got to make sure who’s coming, who’s going, who’s in the parking lot. Do I feel comfortable?’”

Gunshot wounds in Durham are also more than double those in Raleigh, according to data obtained by CBS 17. Through the end of June, Durham had 114 people hurt by gunshots compared to Raleigh we’re only 42 people were suffered gunshot wounds.