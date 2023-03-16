DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two of Duke’s hospitals aren’t wasting any time introducing babies born there this month to March Madness.

Duke Health says newborns at Duke University Hospital and Duke Regional Hospital were being outfitted in Blue Devils onesies to commemorate the NCAA Tournament.

The Duke men’s team earned a No. 5 seed and was playing No. 12 seed Oral Roberts in Orlando, Florida, in its tournament opener Thursday night.

The women received a No. 3 seed and were playing 14th-seeded Iona on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.