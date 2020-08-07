Mark Jacobson, well-known Durham Toyota dealership owner, passes away at 73

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Well-known car dealership owner and television personality Mark Jacobson passed away Wednesday at the age of 73, according to a release from Mark Jacobson Toyota.

Jacobson was the owner and president of the vehicle dealership and had been known in the Triangle for more than 20 years thanks in part to his TV commercials that featured his dogs, as well as his recognizable accent.

Jacobson died on Wednesday afternoon surrounded by his wife and close friends, the release said. His cause of death was not revealed.

“Those of us who had the opportunity to work with him felt his intense passion for this business and down to earth genuine care for the people that make it happen. Mark was an extraordinarily witty and accomplished car dealer who built a brand that emphasized customer service and integrity,” the release said.

Jacoboson was known in the Durham community for his event sponsorships, his special affinity for the Special Olympics, and his relationship with local charities, the release said.

“We will miss his business savvy, his sense of humor, his generous nature, and his mentorship,” the release said.

A celebration of life will be held at some point in the future when health restrictions are eased, the release stated.

If you would like to share your thoughts, memories, or condolences, you are asked to send an email to RememberingMark@markjacobsontoyota.com.

