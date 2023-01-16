DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Fire Department dispatched 40 firefighters to extinguish an accidental fire at a business Monday morning.

Division Chief David Swain said the first units to arrive to the fire reported on Fayetteville Street found a 1-story strip mall with smoke coming from the storefront of The African Caribbean Market.

It took approximately 10 minutes to “knock the fire down” once the units made a quick entry, Swain said.

The store was not occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were sustained.

A Durham Fire Department truck is on the scene of a fire in the 800 block of Fayetteville Street at The African Caribbean Market. (Courtesy Division Chief David Swain)

What is left behind is moderate fire and heavy smoke damage, a release from Swain said early Monday afternoon. No neighboring businesses in the strip mall were impacted by the fire.

The investigation into the fire confirmed that it was accidental in nature and that it had originated in the rear of the property.

The African Caribbean Market, Swain said, will be closed until repairs are made and there is no timetable for that process at this time.